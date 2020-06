Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

ST. LOUIS – A man died from gunshot wounds in the 1100 block of Dillon Drive Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to a shooting call at 9:55 p.m. and found 24-year-old Terrionne Young in the street suffering from gunshot wounds.

EMS took Young to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing investigation, and FOX 2 will have more information as they become available.