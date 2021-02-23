Tuesday will be the warmest day since before Christmas

ST. LOUIS – A mild start to what will become the warmest day since before Christmas!
Expect mostly sunny skies and a light breeze with temperatures Tuesday morning quickly climbing into the 50s and afternoon highs in the low to mid-60s! Clouds will increase Tuesday night with temperatures falling to near 40.
The rest of the week will see temperatures return to normal with a mix of clouds and sunshine each day and each day will see high temperatures in the 40s to near 50. There may be a few isolated rain showers Friday with a better chance for rain holding off until Sunday.