Turkey hunters may have to work harder to bag a bird this spring season

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The spring turkey hunting season begins April 10, but the Missouri Department of Conservation said hunters can expect a challenge.

This is due to lower turkey production statewide in 2019.

“A great deal of what makes for a good spring turkey season depends on the hatch two years prior because it affects the number of two-year-old gobblers on the landscape,” MDC Turkey Biologist Reina Tyl said. “These young gobblers are not associated with hens as often as older, more dominant birds and are the most likely to respond to hunters’ calls.”

Tyl said north Missouri and counties along the Missouri River in central and east Missouri saw improvement in turkey production during 2020 causing hunters in those areas to have “an overall increase in the number of turkeys on the landscape this spring due to an increase in the number of young birds.”

Spring turkey hunting season begins with a youth-only weekend April 10 and April 11. The regular spring season begins April 19 and goes through May 9.

