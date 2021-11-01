‘Turkey’ stuffed with ice cream returns to Baskin Robbins menu

ST. LOUIS — Move over, pumpkin pie. Baskin Robbin’s iconic “Turkey Cake” has returned for the holiday season.

Though shaped like a cooked bird, no turkeys were harmed in the making of this ice cream cake. The praline-glazed “turkey” is made with ice cream, topped with two sugar cone legs, and placed atop a bed of frosting garnish. Customers can choose to stuff the cake with their favorite ice cream flavors.

To sweeten the deal, Baskin Robbins is offering $5 off any cake purchase of $35 or more through Nov. 25. The ice cream chain is also giving away free kids scoops from Nov. 26 to Nov. 30.

For more information, visit www.baskinrobbins.com.