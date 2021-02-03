Turmeric for good health? This spice may be more than an ingredient

ST. LOUIS – Turmeric is a spice that has been growing in popularity over the years for its great health benefits. For some, it is a normal spice for tasty cooking. For others, it’s a remedy.

Amanda LaPlante, National Board Certified Health and Wellness Coach at Katalyst Pain Management and Restorative Treatment Center said turmeric is highly recommended to their clients for several reasons.

Turmeric is an Indian spice that dates back 4,000 years. She says that people in India used it for medicine, food digestion, painful joints, memory issues, and more.

In general, Laplante said turmeric is a potent anti-inflammatory, helps with digestion, and is good for the immune system.

“It increases your natural killer cells,” LaPlante said. “Natural killer cells are apart of your adaptive immune system, they’re like your second line of defense but they are really important because they go in and clean up and kill cancer cells, pre-cancer cells, viruses, just to name a few.”

Curcumin is a component and active ingredient of turmeric.

LaPlante said curcumin will show up on packages and in supplements which may make some think it will give the same benefits as turmeric. However, that is wrong and the two are not interchangeable. She said Curcumin works better for the body as a whole along with the rest of the turmeric root components.

Laplante said turmeric is meant to be digested. However, turmeric has been gaining popularity for its use in facemasks, lotions, and other beauty products.

Turmeric can also be easily digested through teas, smoothies, food, and capsules. Laplante said overall, eating healthy and “whole” foods is the best choice for your body.