Turtle Whisper uses dogs to find box turtles for St. Louis Zoo research

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. – John Rucker is a turtle whisperer with his five Boykin Spaniels at his side. On Wednesday, they were searching for box turtles on the Saint Louis Zoo’s WildCare Park campus in North St. Louis County.

“When turtles move, they leave a very faint scent trail on the ground,” John Rucker, Dog Handler for K9 Turtle Tracking said. “The beauty of these dogs is they root them out like hogs and bring them to hand.”

These canine gumshoes, with their soft-mouthed approach, bring the turtles to the scientists at the Saint Louis Zoo for their conservation efforts.

“They just have the right temperament,” Rucker said. “They can be trained to be very soft-mouthed to be gentle when they pick a turtle up.”

The dogs searched through the wooded section of the Wildcare Park, looking for three-toed box turtles. They found an older male box turtle that’s been hibernating

“…We’ve been doing this for the last nine years in Missouri,” Sharon Deem, Director of Saint Louis Zoo Institute for Conservation Medicine, said. “Now we’re doing it here at Wildcare park to understand where they are and look into their health status.”

The box turtles are facing a deadly disease among amphibians, fish, and reptiles: a positive Ranavirus case was determined in box turtles in the area.

This subspecies is native to the South-Central part of the United States and is the official reptile of the state of Missouri.

After getting swabbed and weighed, the box turtle was fitted with a tracking device and temperature sensor and placed back where they found him.

The Saint Louis Zoo researchers will use the tracking devices to find their box turtles and remove the trackers so that they can go back to where they came from unharmed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News