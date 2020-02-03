Tweets from Chiefs fans were printed on white Super Bowl confetti

MIAMI (WDAF) – When the game clock struck zero Sunday night in Miami and red, gold and white confetti fell from the sky, there was something special printed on the white pieces – fan tweets.

Twitter Sports solicited big game messages last week.

"Can't make it to the big game? Now your Tweets can!" Twitter Sports said.

Fans simply had to tweet their prediction or show of support with #NFLTwitter.

Scroll down to check out other tweets that made it into the confetti.

