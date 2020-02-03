Tweets from Chiefs fans were printed on white Super Bowl confetti

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIAMI (WDAF) – When the game clock struck zero Sunday night in Miami and red, gold and white confetti fell from the sky, there was something special printed on the white pieces – fan tweets.

Twitter Sports solicited big game messages last week.

"Can't make it to the big game? Now your Tweets can!" Twitter Sports said.

Fans simply had to tweet their prediction or show of support with #NFLTwitter.

Scroll down to check out other tweets that made it into the confetti.

Can't make it to the big game? Now your Tweets can! Tweet your prediction or a show of support using #NFLTwitter and they may become confetti at Super Bowl LIVpic.twitter.com/7Qd4Akcr5l — Twitter Sports (@TwitterSports) January 29, 2020

The white confetti on the field has tweets on them like this pic.twitter.com/482UEfEy1z — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) February 3, 2020

Cool: NFL loaded up old tweets into confetti machine before it was pushed out to field. Here’s one of them. pic.twitter.com/I6Aix8sFB0 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 3, 2020

MY TWEET MADE IT ONTO SOME SUPER BOWL VICTORY CONFETTI HOLY HELL THIS IS ONE OF THE GREATEST DAYS OF MY LIFE https://t.co/FZM0FRXBp8 — Noah Nelson (@noah_nelson11) February 3, 2020

Some of the on-field confetti is made up of printed out tweets. Really. pic.twitter.com/H467gFgAeT — Mike Ashmore (@mashmore98) February 3, 2020

I HAVE WAITED MY WHOLE LIFE FOR THIS! #CHIEFSKINGDOM — Queen of the Chiefs Kingdom 👑 (@sweetdyoung) January 19, 2020