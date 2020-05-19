‘Twilight’ actor Gregory Tyree Boyce, 30, and girlfriend found dead

May 13: “Twilight” actor Gregory Tyree Boyce and his girlfriend were found dead in their Las Vegas home, according to a report. He was 30. (Credit: Instagram via KRON)

LAS VEGAS (KRON) — “Twilight” actor Gregory Tyree Boyce and his girlfriend were found dead in their Las Vegas home last week, according to a report.

The 30-year-old actor and his 27-yer-old girlfriend Natalie Adepoju, died at the scene on May 13, E! News reports.

Their causes of death are pending toxicology reports.

Boyce was known for his role in the first film in the “Twilight” movie series in 2008. He played Tyler Crowley, performing opposite Kristen Stewart’s character Bella Swan.

Boyce’s mother, Lisa Wayne, mourned the death of her son in a tribute on Facebook, calling him “the best chef” and writing that he and Adepoju were in the process of opening a wing restaurant.

“I’m sick without you. I’m torn, I’m lost. I’m in pain,” Wayne wrote.

Boyce had moved to Las Vegas to care for his mother, but “would commute to Los Angeles for acting jobs and to see his daughter,” a source told E!.

Boyce is survived by his mother and 10-year-old daughter.

Adepoju leaves behind a young son.

