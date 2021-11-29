Twitter stock surges on report that Dorsey will step down as CEO

FILE – In this June 7, 2019, file photo, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey leaves after his talk with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris. President Donald Trump posted identical messages on Twitter and Facebook this week. But while the two social platforms have very similar policies on voter misinformation and glorifying violence, they dealt with Trump’s posts very differently, proof that Silicon Valley is far from a united front when it comes to political decisions. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

ST. LOUIS – Shares of Twitter are surging on a report that co-founder Jack Dorsey, a St. Louis native, will step down as the company’s chief executive.

Twitter’s stock, which has consistently underperformed the market, jumped more than 10% at the opening bell Monday.

CNBC first reported that Dorsey may step down soon, citing anonymous sources. Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

Dorsey is also the top executive at Square, a financial payments company that he founded, and some big investors have openly questioned whether he can be effective in leading both.

More than 850 Square Inc. employees moved into new office space in downtown St. Louis last summer. The company moved from the Cortex Innovation District and signed a 15-year lease to work at the former Post-Dispatch building.