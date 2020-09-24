Two arrested after crowd sets fires at police headquarters

ST. LOUIS – Two young men were arrested after multiple fires were started at the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department headquarters Wednesday night.

Police said at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday a “crowd of over 100 pedestrians and numerous vehicles” overtook downtown streets, blocking traffic and closing intersections.

Police said at about 9:00 p.m. the crowd began marching to City Hall. They said the crowd “breached protective barricades surrounding the building.” They then marched to police headquarters where they “breached multiple layers of protective barricades” protecting the front doors of the building. The crowd began piling debris near the front doors, “using an unknown accelerant to start multiple fires.”

When officers responded with fire extinguishers, members of the crowd threw water bottles and “fluids” at them. The officers were not injured.

When the group began to leave the headquarters, officers arrested two young men who they said are responsible for the fire and the assaults. Both men tried to run away, but they were taken into custody without injury. The men are 22 and 19 years old.

Police are working on identifying the other people involved in the fires and assaults.