Two arrested outside Florissant police department after painting ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural

ST. LOUIS – Two women were arrested Sunday night in Florissant for painting “Black Lives Matter” in the middle of north Lindbergh Boulevard.

Our partners at the Post-Dispatch report police made the arrests after a few people started to paint “Black Lives Matter” in the street for the third time.

The slogan was first painted on Friday then painted over the next day at the direction of the city’s streets department.

Later Saturday vandals repainted “Black Lives Matter” in 12-foot-high letters along Lindbergh which were again painted over by the streets department on Sunday.

