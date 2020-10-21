Amber Alert canceled for 2 babies inside a stolen SUV, suspect on the loose

FLORISSANT, Mo. – Two infants have been found safe after police issued an Amber Alert for the missing children inside of a stolen SUV.

Police said they received a call at around midnight about a black Hyundai Tuscon that was stolen.

According to officers, the father went into a 7-11 located at 105 Dunn Rd., which is right off Interstate 270. He left his vehicle running and unlocked while he went inside the gas station, it was gone when he came out.

An amber alert was issued and the search began. Authorities say the children were 16 days old and 10 months old.

Sometime after, officers said the vehicle was found abandoned on Edgefield in Moline Acres with the babies still inside it just after 3:00 a.m. The stolen vehicle was eventually towed to the Florissant Police Department.

The alert was canceled at 3:25 a.m.

FOX 2 captured an EMS worker taking one of the babies from a Florissant Police unit to an ambulance to be checked out. Police say children were unharmed and have been reunited with their parents.

Officers are still searching for the suspect or suspects responsible for stealing the SUV with the babies inside it.

Alert 2020-9 WEA: FLORISSANT, MO- BLACK 2019 HYUNDAI TUCSON- MO REGISTRATION TB8L5U- Updates will be posted as they are known. Refresh this page or click the following link to ensure that you are viewing the latest alert information: https://t.co/UoXX3KdhG2 — Missouri State Highway Patrol Alerts (@MSHPAlerts) October 21, 2020