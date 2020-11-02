Two boys abandoned at park in Ferguson reunited with their mother

ST. LOUIS – Police have now found the mother of the two boys who police said were dropped off and abandoned at a park in Ferguson Sunday.

East St. Louis Police located the boys’ mother.

The Assistant Chief of Police of the Ferguson Police Department Frank McCall said detectives are going to continue investigating this incident.

“We’re going to still continue our investigation because we have to find out how we wound up in this situation. Once we determine that, a decision that is best suited for the children will be made,” McCall said.

The City of Ferguson Police Department said 4-year-old Xavon Coats and 6-year-old Isaiah Coats were dropped off and abandoned inside Nesbit Newton Park in Ferguson, Missouri.

Police said the boys don’t know where they live “other than over a bridge and a large amount of water.”

Police said they have notified the Department of Family Services. They said a black Lincoln SUV may have been involved in the incident and that the children “possibly live in Illinois.”