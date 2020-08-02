Two boys stole a woman’s car Saturday night

ST. LOUIS – A 12-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy robbed a woman of her car at gunpoint Saturday at about 11:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Olive Street.

Officers found the woman’s 2020 Kia Sol one hour later at North Broadway and Cass Avenue. They tried to stop the car, but the boys drove off. The officers followed the car to the 2900 block of Sullivan. Then the boys got out of the car and tried to run away on foot.

The 13-year-old boy was taken into custody after entering a residence in the 3200 block of Dodier Street. Police said the other boy was taken into custody in that same area.

There were no injuries.