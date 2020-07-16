Two brothers among victims in city violence that left 4 dead

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating two shootings that claimed the lives of four people in the last 24 hours.

A north St. Louis family is trying to come to grips with losing three of their love ones Tuesday night.

“We know it’s a problem and, with the pandemic, it’s getting worse. I made the statement in March, ‘Wait until the summer, it’s going to get worse.’ We have an added a layer to the issues going on now. We have people unemployed, job cuts, and factory closing,” said Alderwoman Pam Boyd.

Investigators responded to the 5900 of Lucille Ave around 9 p.m. Monday. They found three people dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Family members identified two of the victims as brothers. Jerome and Jabari Randolph, and a close female friend, all shot and killed.

“It’s sad for all of them. All were young; in their 30s. We’re trying to figure out what happened,” Boyd said.

The second shooting happened about an hour later, just blocks away on Harney Street where police found an adult male who had been shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It’s kind of scary. I got kids, they could have been caught in the crossfire,” said Emily Robinson, the victim’s neighbor.

Investigators have not said if the shootings are connected.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.