Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ST. LOUIS - A two-car accident in south St. Louis flipped a car upsidedown and sent one person to the hospital.

According to authorities, the accident occurred around 11:45 p.m. Sunday on Fairview Avenue at south Spring Avenue.

One car flipped over with three people inside and the other car hit several parked cars. One person was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition. We are told another person fleed the scene.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.