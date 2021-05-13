Two charged in Kinloch double homicide

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo-The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office has charged two men in connection with a shooting at a county park which left two people dead and others injured last week.

Thursday, authorities charged Arttavis Ferrell, 31, of St. Louis, and Akeem Sims, 19, of Florissant with two counts of Second Degree Murder, three counts of First Degree Assault in the First Degree, six counts of Armed Criminal Action, and one count of Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

According to the probable cause statements, witnesses and surveillance video placed the two men in a truck at Kinloch Park May 7 for a meeting related to a street gang. Shots rang out from the truck shortly before 6:30 that night. According to police, at least one person in the park returned fire.

Ferrell was shot in the ankle.

Police identified the deceased victims as Eddie Wilkerson, 38, and Montrez Hughes, 18.

Sims was out of custody on bond for a series of other alleged crimes and was wearing an ankle bracelet as a condition of his release. Police say the tracking device in the bracelet placed him at the scene in Kinloch.

Sims and Ferrell are both being held on $750,000 (no 10 percent) cash-only bonds.