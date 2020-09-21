Two charged in Major Case Squad murder investigation

ST. LOUIS – Two men have been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action after a man was killed in Dellwood.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating. They said 28-year-old Deron Wickerson was shot and killed Sunday at 5:20 a.m. Wickerson was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital. He later died at the hospital due to his injury.

The investigation has found that Wickerson was in an argument with two men on Westdell when the men fired shots at Wickerson as he was running away. Investigators have found multiple guns “they believe may have been used in the shooting.”

The two men “were quickly identified and apprehended shortly after the shooting.”

The men have been identified as 27-year-old Elijah Williams and 18-year-old Daylan Williams. They are both being held at the St. Louis County Department of Corrections on $30,000 cash only bond.