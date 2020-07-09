Two city employees attacked by protestors in Downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Public Safety Director says two city employees were attacked by protestors camped out in front of St. Louis City Hall overnight.

Jimmie Edwards says one employee was hit in the face with an assault rifle and another employee was assaulted by being punched in the back of the head.

Police say the victims were called to 13th and Chestnut to tow vehicles that were parked in a no-parking zone. The police reports says the victims say they were taken over by protestors who climbed onto the tow trucks and laid down in the street.

Edwards says that since the beginning of June, most protests in St. Louis City have been non-violent with little injury of property damage.

Edwards says these protestors are not peaceful or non-violent and will be arrested and held accountable for their criminal behaviors.