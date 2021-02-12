Two Clayton restaurants disciplined for violating county COVID restrictions

ST. LOUIS – Two restaurants in Clayton have been disciplined for violating St. Louis County’s COVID-19 restrictions.
The Post- Dispatch reported John P. Fields and Barcelona Tapas Clayton received limited liquor license suspensions. They are required to reimburse the city and its police department for the costs of policing their restaurants.
Barcelona Tapas Clayton’s liquor license will be suspended for one Friday between now and May 15. John P. Fields license will be suspended for four consecutive Fridays sometime before May 15.