OSAGE BEACH, Mo. – Two people died in a plane crash at the Grand Glaize Airport in Osage Beach, Missouri Sunday at 1:37 p.m.

The Osage Beach Police Department responded to the crash site.

The names of the deceased have not been released yet.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified and will take over the investigation.

FOX 2 will have more information as it becomes available.