Two dead, one injured in house fire in Jennings

ST. LOUIS – Two people died in a fire at a two-story home in Jennings Sunday at about 2:30 p.m.

Riverview Fire Protection District Chief Keith Goldstein said when the first engine arrived at the scene in the 8700 block of Clifton Avenue they found a woman laying in the front yard. She had jumped from the second-story window and told firefighter there were still two people trapped inside.

Goldstein said there was heavy fire coming out of the front door. One crew went to the front and the second crew went around to the back. The second crew found an 86-year-old woman on a bed. They brought her out to the front and started CPR. The life-saving measures were unsuccessful.

The first crew found a 39-year-old man laying on the living room floor. The life-saving measures performed on him were also unsuccessful.

The woman who jumped out of the window was taken to the hospital with a broken leg. There was another man in the home at the time of the fire. He made it out safely and did not need to go to the hospital.

Goldstein said the fire started in the living room area on the first floor. The fire is under investigation.