Two dead in St. Clair County crash with tractor-trailer

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – Two men died in a car crash Sunday afternoon in Lenzburg, Illinois.

Police said a red 1995 Chevrolet SUV was traveling eastbound on North Main Street as a tractor-trailer was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 13 approaching North main Street. The driver of the Chevrolet didn’t stop at the stop sign and hit the tractor-trailer causing the Chevrolet to overturn. The driver and passenger of the Chevrolet were ejected from the vehicle.

The 51-year-old driver from Baldwin, Illinois was pronounced dead at the scene. The 39-year-old passenger from Caseyville, Illinois was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The driver of the tractor-trailer did not have any injuries.