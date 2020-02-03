Two families evacuated after O'Fallon, Illinois house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O'FALLON, Ill. - Heavy flames from an overnight fire forced two families out of their O'Fallon homes.

The fire started just before midnight in the back of a house on Fieldspring Court in the Manors Fairwood Hills' subdivision.

Fearing that the fast-moving flames may spread firefighters evacuated the next-door neighbors.

Two adults and two teens were able to safely get out.

We are told that the homeowner's dog may have played a role in the fire.

Breaking Overnight —House Fire in the metro east. pic.twitter.com/6oE1S1Nfys — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) February 3, 2020