Two found dead in their Mehlville home from COVID

ST. LOUIS – A man and woman were found dead Thursday, February 18 at a home in Mehlville.
St. Louis Louis County Police said officers from the South County Precinct responded to a “sudden death” call at approximately 10:30 a.m. that day. When officers arrived they found the man and woman dead and “observed no sign of foul play at the residence” located in the 3500 block of Glen Bay Drive.
Police said both were under quarantine after testing positive for COVID and the family told police both were experiencing symptoms.
Police said they have no reason to believe their deaths were caused by anything other than COVID.