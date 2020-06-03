1  of  2
Two George Floyd demonstrations may cause heavy traffic in St. Charles Wednesday

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Police are preparing for two demonstrations Wednesday in the city of St. Charles. The protests are in the memory of George Floyd, a Minnesota man who died after an encounter with a police officer. A video of the arrest has gone viral and has inspired a movement.

Heavy traffic is expected in the areas of the demonstrations (Main Street and Highway 94). Police say the roads may be closed because of the protests. Police have been training for a situation like this. They would like those who participate to have their voices heard.

