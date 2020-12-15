Two held in Madison County Jail for aggravated battery of 1-year-old

TROY, Ill. – Two people are being held at the Madison County Jail for the aggravated battery of a 1-year-old.

The Troy Police Department received an anonymous call about the abuse on October 29, 2020. The anonymous caller told police about a Facebook post that showed the child with “significant bruising to the face, head, arms, and legs.”

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged Austin Stone of Jerseyville, Illinois and Rebecca Jones-Scales of Troy, Illinois with three counts of aggravated battery and one count of child endangerment.

They are both being held at the Madison County Jail on $750,000 bond.

