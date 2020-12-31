Two in custody following multiple agency pursuit on I-270 that ended in Spanish Lake

ST. LOUIS – Multiple agencies pursued a vehicle Wednesday at 9:36 p.m. with two suspects inside who were wanted for armed robbery and first-degree assault.

Officers from the North County Precinct joined the pursuit at I-270 and Missouri Highway 367 where Glen Carbon Police, Pontoon Beach Police and Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies were already in pursuit of the suspects.

The pursuit ended in the area of Shardell Drive and Poggemoeller Avenue when the suspect in the passenger seat “exited the vehicle and was shot by a Madison County Sheriff’s Deputy.” Police said a handgun was recovered at the scene.

The suspect driver was taken into custody a short distance later without further incident.

Police said the suspect who was shot was given life-saving treatment before EMS arrived. He was then taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The officer involved is 38 years old. He has 11 years of law enforcement experience and was uninjured in the incident.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is now conducting the investigation.