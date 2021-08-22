Two in custody following police pursuit across St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police from Eureka, St. Louis County, St. Louis City, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and other law enforcement agencies were involved in a pursuit Sunday evening resulting in the arrest of two people.

According to a spokesperson for the Eureka Police Department, authorities received a call for shoplifting at a local Walmart. Two people stole a TV and took off in a white Ford pickup truck.

The truck attempted to get on Interstate 44 but got caught in a church driveway at a dead end. A Eureka police officer spotted the truck and attempted to block the driveway. The suspects allegedly struck the officer’s car.

The pursuit went up Interstate 44, eastbound through St. Louis City and onto I-70 eastbound. The suspects got off the interstate at Riverview Boulevard, went back around to Jennings Station Road and Goodfellow Blvd., then Natural Bridge and Lucas and Hunt roads.

The pursuit continued into a subdivision in Northwoods, Missouri at Winchester and Crestland drives. The suspects crashed their truck and were arrested.

The Eureka police officer was taken to a local hospital as a precaution. The suspects were also brought to the hospital.

Eureka Police will seek formal charges on Monday.