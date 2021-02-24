Two in custody following pursuit related to fatal shooting in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Two people are in custody related to a shooting that killed a man outside in the 8700 block of North Broadway Wednesday just after 10:00 a.m.
“Officers attempted to stop a vehicle believed to be related to the shooting, however, the vehicle refused to stop,” police said. Officers then pursued the vehicle and used “a tire deflation device” near Kingshighway and Page. The suspects tried to flee from the vehicle near Page and Cora. They were unsuccessful and taken into custody.
One officer was taken to the hospital for a knee injury. Another officer had minor injuries to his hands.
The investigation is ongoing and FOX 2 will update this story as more information becomes available.