ST. LOUIS – A Belleville woman is critically injured in this house fire overnight.

Fire crews responded to a house on Beykirch and Ganette Drive just before 10:30 p.m.

Authorities say the victim was not conscious or breathing when taken to the hospital in an ambulance she was later airlifted to a St. Louis hospital.

A man in the house escaped the fire by jumping from a window. He suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

