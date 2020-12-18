Two Kirkwood School District students win Congressional App Challenge

ST. LOUIS – A team of two Kirkwood School District students won Missouri’s 2nd District Congressional App Challenge.

Megan Campbell, an eighth-grade student at Nipher Middle School and Kat Crawford, a freshman at Kirkwood High School, created an app called “InBeTeen Jobs” to help find teens work and volunteer opportunities.

A panel of experts from the region judged the apps submitted earlier in the year and the winners are announced each December. The winning app from each participating congressional district is featured on the U.S. House of Representatives’ website and is part of a U.S. Capitol exhibit. Kat and Megan’s app earned the highest possible points in concert, design, and skill. They have both also received a $75 gift card from Southwest Airlines for their efforts.

The Congressional App Challenge is a national competition that focuses on the importance of computer science and STEM. It was started in 2015 by members of the U.S. House of Representatives.