Two lanes closed going southbound on I-270 past Dougherty Ferry Road

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – An accident has caused two right lanes on I-270 to close.

It occurred Sunday at about 11 a.m. going southbound on I-270 past Dougherty Ferry Road.

The estimated clearance time is 11:59 a.m.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News