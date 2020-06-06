Two marches planned for Saturday in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS – There are two more marches planned Saturday.

The Voices of Wisdom presents the George Floyd Family March for Justice that starts at 11:30 a.m. at the West Side Missionary Baptist Church on Page and will end at the Urban League on Grandel.

Later Saturday afternoon in Saint Charles, there is another protest on behalf of Breanna Taylor. This protest starts at 4:30 p.m. in the AMC parking lot on Lombard Street. Taylor was shot 8 times and killed in Louisville, Kentucky back in March during a drug sting. Police broke down her door suspecting a man was getting drugs delivered there. Yesterday, Taylor would have turned 27.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX followed overhead Friday’s protests for hours. Several hundred young people lead the way from the county library headquarters in Frontenac to westbound Clayton Road and ended at Principia school in Town and Country.

Meanwhile, over in St. Charles County, there was another march led by young people. This one was smaller but still several hundred demonstrators gathering in Saint Peters.