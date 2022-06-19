ST. LOUIS – On Saturday, June 18, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged two men, 37-year-old Terrell Cooks and 43-year-old Seneca Mahan, both of St. Louis, Missouri, for their association to the house explosion that killed 4 people.

Cooks has been charged for three counts of second-degree murder, two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and two counts of Unlawful Possession of an Illegal Weapon.

Mahan was charged for three counts of second-degree murder, two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and one count of Unlawful Possession of an Illegal Weapon.

Cooks and Mahan are each being held on a $350,000 case only, no 10% bond.

Their arrests are for their alleged involvement in the deadly house explosion.

Police say that Cook was not present at 6680 Parker Road at the time of the explosion but was identified by multiple witnesses as being one of the leaders of the manufacturing process occurring in the garage. Cook was also seen by law enforcement later that day moving boxes of chemicals used to manufacture explosives into a vehicle. Other searches of vehicles connected him and a residence where he stayed revealed large quantities of completed explosive weapons and components to manufacture them.

Police say that Mahan was present at the home and suffered minor injuries in the explosion.

Detectives say that Cooks and Mahan admitted to manufacturing ground salutes, which are explosive devices designed to emit a loud report and bright flash. They also admitted to having the four victims under their direction of manufacturing the explosives. They were manufacturing the explosive weapons to sell to third parties. Neither Cook nor Mahan have any license to manufacture fireworks or work with explosives.