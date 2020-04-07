Two men found dead after bullets spray vehicle on I-64

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. - Two people are dead after a barrage of bullets were flew on Interstate 64, just east of downtown St. Louis. Workers at a tire shop near I-64 and Baugh Avenue say they heard bullets whizzing by. We found one of them lodged in the windshield of an old dump-truck.

Two men were found shot to death inside a car on westbound I-64 at around 8:45 pm Monday. There was a group of about ten people hanging out at the tire shop after work. They say they heard about 20 shots. After the first 10 or so they started hearing them hitting things nearby. Police tell us all the time that shootings like these are especially dangerous. People firing at or from a moving vehicle really can't control who gets hurt.

"That's when I started ducking when I got to hear the bullets ricocheting off the metal. You could hear them going 'ding, ding, ding, ding, ding. So, we ducked. It can happen anywhere. It's just crazy how close we could have been to getting hit. I didn't recognize the bullet hole in the window until you said something," said bystander Kevin Henry.

Illinois State Police are leading the investigation. They have not released the names or ages of the victims. They say that they do have leads on suspects. They are also asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at (314) 725-8477. Anonymous tips may bring a reward of $5000 in the case.