IL: 307 deaths/12,262 cases; MO: 39 deaths/2,722 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
Two men found shot to death in car on I-64 in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS - Two men were found shot to death inside a car on westbound Interstate 64 Monday night in the Metro East.

Illinois State Police said officers responded to the area of milepost 3 at 8:45 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found two men dead inside the car. Their identities have not been released.

Police say, it's unknown where the shots were fired from or events surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Illinois State Police at 618-571-4124 or CrimeStoppers at 314-725-8477.

