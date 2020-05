ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured two adults and a juvenile. It happened around 12:40 p.m near Market and Sarah. Police responded to nearby on the north side of Fairgrounds Park near Lee.

Police say when they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the hand, another man with a gunshot wound to the leg, and a juvenile shot in the leg. All the victims were conscious and taken to the hospital.