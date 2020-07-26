Two men shot at East Grand Avenue BP Gas Station Sunday afternoon

ST. LOUIS – Two men were shot at the BP Gas Station on East Grand Avenue Sunday at 2:49 p.m.

The 30-year-old man was taken by EMS to the hospital where he has been listed in serious but stable condition. Police said his condition has so far made him unable to give a statement of the incident.

The 26-year-old man was dropped off at the hospital suffering a gunshot wound to his hand. He said he was at the gas station when he heard gunshots. He then felt pain in his hand. He has been listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.