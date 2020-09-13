Two men shot in the face on Tennessee Avenue

ST. LOUIS – Two men were shot in the face Sunday at 1:10 a.m. in the 3600 block of Tennessee Avenue while sitting in a car.

Police said one man was shot in the jaw and the other was shot in the temple. The victims are 62 and 46 years old. A third man was in the car, but was not injured.

The shooting happened while all three men were sitting in the car, the suspect “walked by and fired two shots into the passenger side of the vehicle.” The suspect then ran “east in the south alley of Winnebago, until out of sight.”

When officers arrived on scene, both victims were conscious and breathing. They were taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.