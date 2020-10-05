Two Missouri men charged for illegal hand fishing at Lake of the Ozarks

Two men charged with hand fishing at the Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. – Two Missouri men have been charged for “noodling” or illegally hand fishing catfish at the Lake of the Ozarks in July.

According to The Missouri Department of Conversation, “Noodling,” or hand-fishing, is an illegal technique where poachers reach their hands or hooks into catfish nests and drag the catfish out.

By doing this, they are removing the parent fish from the nest then kills the hundreds of eggs it was protecting, which would become more catfish to catch.

The department says Russell Wallis from Camdenton and Samuel Phillips from Edwards were the suspects identified in committing the crime.

After conservation agents received information about a possible “noodling” case, they performed an investigation that led them to one of the suspects. The first suspect admitted to illegally hand fishing and also revealed the second suspect involved.

To report hunting or fishing violations call Operation Game Thief at 1-800-392-1111.