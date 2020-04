Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS,Mo. - Two St. Louisans who are now NBA stars are using their star power to feed people in St. Louis and Boston. Jayson Tatum and Bradley Beal will be donating $250,000 to the St. Louis Area Food Bank.

Tatum plays for the Boston Celtics. His foundation is teaming up with Beal who plays for the Washington Wizards and Lineage Logistics and its Share a Meal campaign.

Another $250,000 will be donated by Tatum to the Greater Boston Food Bank.