Two new COVID-19 cases at the St. Louis County Police Department, 13 total

ST. LOUIS – Two more employees of the St. Louis County Police Department have tested positive for COVID-19 putting the department’s total cases at 13.

One of the new cases is from a patrol officer. The department said they do not know how the officer contracted the virus. The other employee to recently test positive for COVID-19 is a staff member who the department says contracted the disease outside of work.

The department said the potentially affected areas have been thoroughly cleaned.

Eight of the 13 employees who have tested positive have since recovered and returned to work.

