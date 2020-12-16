Three of Missouri’s five elk hunters have harvested their bull

ST. LOUIS – Missouri’s firearm elk-hunting season began Saturday, December 12, and three of the five hunters chosen to participate have already harvested their elk.
Samuel Schultz of Winfield, took down a bull elk on Tuesday, December 15 in Shannon County.
The Missouri Department of Conservation also said Michael Buschjost of St. Thomas took down his bull elk Tuesday “outside of the refuge portion of Peck Ranch Conservation Area.”
Joe Benthall of Mount Vernon, Missouri harvested a 2.5-year-old bull elk Saturday on National Park Service property near Log Yard by Ellington.
The hunters were allowed to hunt using archery methods from October 17 to October 25 and firearms methods from December 12 to December 20. The permit is valid for both the archery and firearms portions of the elk-hunting season.
The elk-hunting permits may be used within Carter, Reynolds, or Shannon counties excluding the refuge portion of Peck Ranch.
