Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 775 deaths/ 13,327 cases IL: 5,390 deaths/ 120,260 cases.
Two officers hit by car during protest in New York

by: Kelly Khatib and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A New York police officer and a state trooper were seriously injured after being hit by a car Monday night.

The driver and passengers of the vehicle were taken into custody, and both officers were in stable condition, according to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

Police said the car drove through a line of officers at a protest on Buffalo’s East Side.

Both officers were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Police also reported that two people had been shot and advised people to avoid the area.

