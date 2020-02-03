Two people dead, 1 injured in shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce residence hall

Two people were killed Monday and a third person was wounded after a shooting in a residence hall on the campus of Texas A&M University-Commerce, the school said.

The shooting occurred in Pride Rock residence hall, the school said in a post on Twitter.

The wounded victim has been taken to a hospital, the school said.

The school canceled classes for the day and evening and encouraged residents and students to shelter in place.

Police are actively investigating, the school said.

Commerce is about 67 miles northeast of Dallas.

By Konstantin Toropin, CNN