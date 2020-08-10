Two people found shot to death in parked SUV in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS – Two people have died after a double shooting in East St. Louis early Monday morning.

Police officers found the victims slumped over inside an SUV with apparent gunshot wounds around 1:30 a.m. at north 18th Street and Division avenue.

Police say their vehicle had come to rest after taking out a fence and hitting a house. The name of the victims has not been released, pending notification of family members.

East St. Louis police and Illinois State Police are working to determine what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

On the scene of a double homicide in the Metro East details on Fox2 News in the morning starting at 4am. https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC pic.twitter.com/VK50Gm4xUF — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) August 10, 2020