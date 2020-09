ST. LOUIS – A fire destroyed a north St. Louis County home Tuesday morning, and at least two people were hospitalized, according to fire officials.

The fire started just after 1:00 a.m. in the back of this home on Lanark Road near Renfrew Drive in the Glasglow Village neighborhood.

Authorities say, the people who lived there escaped on their own but both were injured. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.