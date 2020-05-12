Breaking News
Two people in custody after police chase in Venice

VENICE Ill. – At least two people are in custody after a police chase in Venice, Illinois.

The police pursuit happened just before midnight and ended near Venice Elementary school.

Details surrounding the police pursuit have not been released.

