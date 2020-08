ST. LOUIS – Two people were shot in North County early Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m on the ramp from northbound Lewis and Clark Boulevard to eastbound I-270 in Bellefontaine Neighbors.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

No additional details are available at this time.

Breaking Overnight —Shooting—270/367 Police investigating shooting details on FOX2 News in the morning starting at 4am. https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC pic.twitter.com/C6bL0CYakG — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) August 21, 2020